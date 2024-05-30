Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Hits New 12-Month High at $115.10

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $115.10 and last traded at $114.83, with a volume of 151060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.34.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Glaukos from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.55.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 43.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Glaukos news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $441,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $441,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,975 shares of company stock worth $7,985,213. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,308,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $500,576,000 after acquiring an additional 72,159 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Glaukos by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,448,000 after acquiring an additional 89,420 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,780,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,997,000 after acquiring an additional 150,102 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Glaukos by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,450,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,115,000 after acquiring an additional 453,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Glaukos by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,412,000 after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

