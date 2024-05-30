Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (CVE:GOM) Director Purchases C$18,424.00 in Stock

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (CVE:GOM – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Ross Anderson bought 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$18,424.00.

Golden Dawn Minerals stock opened at C$0.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.04 and a 52-week high of C$0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.93.

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Greenwood Precious Metals project consisting of the Lexington and Golden Crown properties located in the Greenwood mining division of south-central British Columbia, Canada; and Boundary Falls property consisting of three mineral claims and the May Mac mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

