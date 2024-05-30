Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (CVE:GOM) Director Purchases C$18,424.00 in Stock

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (CVE:GOM – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Ross Anderson bought 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$18,424.00.
Golden Dawn Minerals Price Performance
Golden Dawn Minerals stock opened at C$0.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.04 and a 52-week high of C$0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.93.
Golden Dawn Minerals Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Golden Dawn Minerals
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like NVIDIA Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Dawn Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Dawn Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.