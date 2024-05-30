Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,600 shares, a growth of 414.3% from the April 30th total of 25,200 shares. Approximately 10.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 732,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Golden Sun Health Technology Group Price Performance
Golden Sun Health Technology Group stock opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88. Golden Sun Health Technology Group has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
About Golden Sun Health Technology Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Golden Sun Health Technology Group
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Buy Alert: A Chronically Undervalued Cruise Stock with 50% Upside
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Is It Time to Lock in Profits on These 3 Overbought Stocks?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- GigaCloud Technology Launches BaaS for B2B Marketplace Platform
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Sun Health Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Sun Health Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.