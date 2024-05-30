Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,600 shares, a growth of 414.3% from the April 30th total of 25,200 shares. Approximately 10.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 732,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Price Performance

Golden Sun Health Technology Group stock opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88. Golden Sun Health Technology Group has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get Golden Sun Health Technology Group alerts:

About Golden Sun Health Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers foreign language tutorial services; and TOEFL, IELTS, and school and college entrance examination training, as well as other education training management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Sun Health Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Sun Health Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.