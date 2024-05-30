Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.28 (TSE:GRT.UN)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

GRT.UN traded up C$0.82 on Thursday, hitting C$67.28. The company had a trading volume of 59,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,251. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$71.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$73.25. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$62.72 and a 12-month high of C$83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$96.50 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$87.70.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 143 investment properties representing approximately 62.9 million square feet of leasable area.

