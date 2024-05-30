Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Plans $0.28 Monthly Dividend

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$30.78 and a one year high of C$38.97.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported C$1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$138.95 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

In related news, Director Sheila A. Murray acquired 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$72.78 per share, with a total value of C$134,643.00. In other Granite Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Michael Anthony Ramparas bought 400 shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$67.50 per share, with a total value of C$27,000.00. Also, Director Sheila A. Murray bought 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$72.78 per share, with a total value of C$134,643.00. Insiders bought 3,250 shares of company stock worth $234,343 over the last 90 days.

(Get Free Report)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.