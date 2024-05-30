Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Plans $0.28 Monthly Dividend

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$30.78 and a one year high of C$38.97.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported C$1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$138.95 million for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
- What is a Dividend King?
- Is It Time to Lock in Profits on These 3 Overbought Stocks?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- GigaCloud Technology Launches BaaS for B2B Marketplace Platform
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Abercrombie & Fitch First Quarter Earnings Surge to New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.