GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the April 30th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
GREE Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GREZF remained flat at $6.20 during trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20. GREE has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $9.01.
About GREE
