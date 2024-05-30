GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the April 30th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

GREE Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GREZF remained flat at $6.20 during trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20. GREE has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $9.01.

About GREE

GREE, Inc operates Internet entertainment, investment, and incubation business in Japan and internationally. It develops and operates various smartphone games under the GREE, WFS, Pokelabo, and GREE Entertainment brands; and engages with anime production committees to develop original contents domestically and internationally.

