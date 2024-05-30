Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 30,907 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the previous session’s volume of 12,720 shares.The stock last traded at $30.94 and had previously closed at $30.81.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $528.78 million, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 million during the quarter.

Greene County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

In other Greene County Bancorp news, Director Jay P. Cahalan sold 7,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $223,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,577. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Greene County Bancorp by 77.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

