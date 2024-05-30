Grin Market Capitalization Tops $3.67 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 30th. During the last week, Grin has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0373 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and $151,684.65 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,108.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.86 or 0.00688402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.24 or 0.00122220 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008743 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00044125 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.09 or 0.00213032 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00055302 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.68 or 0.00090568 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

