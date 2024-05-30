Grin Price Up 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $3.75 million and approximately $155,219.39 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grin has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,615.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.03 or 0.00689233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.49 or 0.00123478 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00044971 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.03 or 0.00207098 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00058252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.16 or 0.00091927 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.