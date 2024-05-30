Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance

NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $34.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.77. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $37.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 255,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 10,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 35.0% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

