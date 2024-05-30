Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.29 and last traded at $28.29. Approximately 304 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.22.

Guangdong Investment Stock Down 3.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average of $30.58.

About Guangdong Investment

(Get Free Report)

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, hotel ownership, energy project operation and management, and road and bridge operation businesses. The company's Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, water pipeline installation and consultancy services, constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure, and sells machineries in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guangdong Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangdong Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.