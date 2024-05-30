Guess? (NYSE:GES) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.380-0.470 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $724.3 million-$737.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $761.7 million. Guess? also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.620-3.000 EPS.

Guess? Price Performance

NYSE:GES traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.38. 1,325,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.90. Guess? has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Guess? had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $591.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Guess? will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Guess? Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Guess? announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Guess? from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Guess? from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GES

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Carlos Alberini sold 211,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $6,421,685.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,499,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

About Guess?

(Get Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.