Guess? (NYSE:GES) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.380-0.470 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $724.3 million-$737.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $761.7 million. Guess? also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.620-3.000 EPS.
Guess? Price Performance
NYSE:GES traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.38. 1,325,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.90. Guess? has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.98.
Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Guess? had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $591.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Guess? will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.
Guess? Announces Dividend
Guess? announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Guess? from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Guess? from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.25.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GES
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Carlos Alberini sold 211,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $6,421,685.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,499,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.
About Guess?
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Guess?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- Why Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.