GXChain (GXC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $30.06 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. During the last week, GXChain has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $30.06 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000586 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000991 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000523 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

