Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0281 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HHULY remained flat at C$8.92 during trading hours on Thursday. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of C$5.28 and a 1 year high of C$9.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.98.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

