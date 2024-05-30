Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0281 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
OTCMKTS HHULY remained flat at C$8.92 during trading hours on Thursday. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of C$5.28 and a 1 year high of C$9.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.98.
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
