HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Receives $30.77 Average Price Target from Analysts

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.77.

HCP has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of HashiCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BTIG Research lowered shares of HashiCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCP opened at $33.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average is $25.47. HashiCorp has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $36.39. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 1.25.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 32.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $155.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.47 million. Equities analysts predict that HashiCorp will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HashiCorp

In other HashiCorp news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $1,197,039.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,553,452 shares in the company, valued at $51,792,089.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,511 shares of company stock worth $7,066,964 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HashiCorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 35.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 43.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 12,888.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 35.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Featured Stories

