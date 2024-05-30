Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Haynes International has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Haynes International to earn $4.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN opened at $58.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.81. Haynes International has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.23 million, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HAYN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Haynes International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

