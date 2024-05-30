Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Posted by on May 30th, 2024

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYNGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Haynes International has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Haynes International to earn $4.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Haynes International Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN opened at $58.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.81. Haynes International has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.23 million, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on HAYN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Haynes International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Haynes International

About Haynes International

(Get Free Report)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.