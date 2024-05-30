HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lowered its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 230,840 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $15,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDB stock traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $57.00. 1,552,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,239,981. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.85.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 1%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 18.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

