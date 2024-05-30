Head-To-Head Comparison: Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) versus Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV)

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) and Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Taseko Mines and Osisko Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taseko Mines 17.37% 11.44% 2.98% Osisko Development -551.51% -3.49% -2.63%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.9% of Taseko Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Osisko Development shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taseko Mines 0 0 2 0 3.00 Osisko Development 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Taseko Mines and Osisko Development, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Taseko Mines presently has a consensus price target of $2.83, indicating a potential upside of 0.12%. Given Taseko Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Taseko Mines is more favorable than Osisko Development.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taseko Mines and Osisko Development’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taseko Mines $388.86 million 2.12 $61.28 million $0.24 11.79 Osisko Development $23.43 million 7.29 -$134.73 million ($1.45) -1.40

Taseko Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Osisko Development. Osisko Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taseko Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Taseko Mines has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osisko Development has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taseko Mines beats Osisko Development on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. Osisko Development Corp. is based in Montréal, Canada.

