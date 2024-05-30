HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HQY shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities began coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $2,694,784.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,106,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $2,576,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,032.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $2,694,784.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,106,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,823 shares of company stock worth $5,482,975. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 36.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 3.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $78.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 122.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.55 and its 200 day moving average is $75.70. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $54.09 and a twelve month high of $84.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 5.57%. Research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

