Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Hello Group had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Hello Group updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Hello Group Trading Up 7.7 %

MOMO traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,549,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33. Hello Group has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $11.12.

Hello Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 8.97%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOMO. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hello Group from $6.40 to $5.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Hello Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.35.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

