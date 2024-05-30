Hermez Network Price Tops $4.31 on Major Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $4.31 or 0.00006345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $157.53 million and $34,719.09 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00009593 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011594 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001381 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,008.94 or 1.00077492 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00011916 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.26 or 0.00112214 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003800 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.34289249 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $43,107.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

