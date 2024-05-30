Hess (NYSE:HES) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

HES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $178.08.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $148.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.35 and a 200-day moving average of $147.91. Hess has a 12 month low of $124.27 and a 12 month high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $390,348.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,433,050.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $390,348.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,144 shares in the company, valued at $23,433,050.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $2,103,184.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,588. 9.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 17.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hess by 8.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 253,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,854,000 after acquiring an additional 19,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

