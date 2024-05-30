Hibbett (HIBB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.68 per share for the quarter. Hibbett has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.750 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $8.00-8.75 EPS.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.42 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hibbett to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hibbett Price Performance

NASDAQ:HIBB traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $86.55. The stock had a trading volume of 328,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,883. Hibbett has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $87.13. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.55.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

HIBB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Hibbett from $74.00 to $87.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.50 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.79.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

