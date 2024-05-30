Highbridge Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 308.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 331,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after buying an additional 250,311 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 16,065.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 32,130 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 4,057.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 747,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,368,000 after buying an additional 729,574 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 1,132.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after buying an additional 106,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $3,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:X traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.84. 1,258,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,198,532. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.71. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.99.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on X. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on X

United States Steel Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.