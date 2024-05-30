Highbridge Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 308.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 331,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after buying an additional 250,311 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 16,065.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 32,130 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 4,057.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 747,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,368,000 after buying an additional 729,574 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 1,132.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after buying an additional 106,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $3,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.
United States Steel Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE:X traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.84. 1,258,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,198,532. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.71. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.99.
United States Steel Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on X. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.
United States Steel Profile
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.
