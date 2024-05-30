Highbridge Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,121,704 Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,121,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.37% of Reneo Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,103,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,825,000 after acquiring an additional 328,142 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $495,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Reneo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reneo Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.01.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RPHM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.70. 12,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,878. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.12. Research analysts forecast that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Reneo Pharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 414,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $637,992.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,672,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. The company's lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.