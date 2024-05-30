Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HGV. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

NYSE:HGV opened at $40.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.87 and its 200 day moving average is $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.94. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.02.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hilton Grand Vacations

In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 38,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $1,780,562.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,921.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 38,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $1,780,562.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,921.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jorge Pablo Brizi sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,557 shares of company stock worth $4,142,832. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,037,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,042,000 after buying an additional 195,485 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,021,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.