Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.16

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.16 and last traded at $20.59, with a volume of 3031408 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.58.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average of $11.39.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 50,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $822,898.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 50,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $822,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 11,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $141,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 538,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,298.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 594,308 shares of company stock worth $8,464,914 over the last three months. 17.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 80.0% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

