Holistic Financial Partners Acquires 371 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Holistic Financial Partners grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.8% of Holistic Financial Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 98,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,394,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,746,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 186,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,365,000 after purchasing an additional 30,376 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,104,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.5 %

PG stock traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $162.50. 1,114,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,569,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $383.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.26. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $168.54.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

Get Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,320 shares of company stock valued at $25,535,744 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

