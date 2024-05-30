Holistic Financial Partners Acquires Shares of 816 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 816 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solidarity Wealth LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in FedEx by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in FedEx by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 333,777 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $84,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in FedEx by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 85,373 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.74.

In other news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares in the company, valued at $140,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773 over the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $248.70. 346,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,593. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.24 and a 200-day moving average of $256.82. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $213.80 and a 52-week high of $291.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

