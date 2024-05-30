Holistic Financial Partners Sells 134 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Holistic Financial Partners lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,862,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,129,979,000 after purchasing an additional 458,853 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,048,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,398,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,513 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,250,685,000 after buying an additional 1,755,582 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,928,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,033,283,000 after buying an additional 1,095,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,095,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,764,284,000 after buying an additional 315,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.48.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $194.92. 1,060,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,630,023. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $206.00. The company has a market capitalization of $177.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

