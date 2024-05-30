Holistic Financial Partners Sells 20 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Holistic Financial Partners lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $3,171,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $9,952,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 439,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $310,269,000 after purchasing an additional 16,057 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW traded down $69.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $661.55. 2,128,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,174. The company has a market capitalization of $135.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $745.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $734.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $526.11 and a 12-month high of $815.32.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOW. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $808.73.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total transaction of $443,668.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,541.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,527.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,515 shares of company stock worth $1,134,548. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

