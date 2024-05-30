Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of HOLI stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $27.25.
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Hollysys Automation Technologies
Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
