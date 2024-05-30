Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HOLI stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $27.25.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLI. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 400.0% in the first quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 49,000.0% in the first quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC now owns 491,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after buying an additional 490,000 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $3,411,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,635,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.