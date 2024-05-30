Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1,523.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 295,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 62,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in Honeywell International by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 1,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.71.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.1 %

HON stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,844,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $128.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.99. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

