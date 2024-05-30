Hop Protocol Tops 24-Hour Volume of $57,219.95 (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 29th. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and $57,219.95 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hop Protocol has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Hop Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0419 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

