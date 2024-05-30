Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.2-12.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.25 billion. Hormel Foods also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.550-1.650 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HRL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.11. 2,671,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,876,064. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.28. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $41.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $526,372.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,231.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $526,372.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,231.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,872 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

