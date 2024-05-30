Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Truist Financial

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HST. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.21.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $21.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $591,981.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,826,140.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HST. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 14.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,589,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,545,000 after acquiring an additional 195,105 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.3% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 67,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $683,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 26.5% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 186,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 39,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

