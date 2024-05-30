HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Earnings Results

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

HP Stock Down 1.0 %

HP stock opened at $32.82 on Thursday. HP has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.48. The stock has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. HP’s payout ratio is 32.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upgraded HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

