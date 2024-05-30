HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.300-3.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.30-3.60 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays raised shares of HP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of HP from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $32.82. 12,457,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,663,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06. HP has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.46.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HP will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

In related news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

