HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.780-0.920 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.300-3.600 EPS.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE HPQ traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.82. 12,457,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,663,092. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average is $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06. HP has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded HP from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered HP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upgraded HP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HP

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HP

(Get Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.