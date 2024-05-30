Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a payout ratio of 19.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hyster-Yale Materials Handling to earn $7.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

NYSE HY opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.49. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.74 and a 200 day moving average of $62.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.79. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 3.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Capmk lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Insider Activity

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $293,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 378,872 shares in the company, valued at $22,220,842.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $680,932.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at $21,331,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $293,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 378,872 shares in the company, valued at $22,220,842.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

