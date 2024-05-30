IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on IAG. CIBC lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

IAG stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.68. IAMGOLD Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

