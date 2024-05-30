ICC Labs (CVE:ICC) Stock Price Down 5.8%

ICC Labs Inc. (CVE:ICC – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.62. 646,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 799,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.
ICC Labs Trading Down 5.8 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.62. The firm has a market cap of C$223.63 million and a P/E ratio of 95.29.
About ICC Labs
ICC Labs Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis in Uruguay. It offers recreational cannabis, medicinal cannabis, cannabinoid extracts, and by-products for medicinal, recreational, and industrial use, as well as industrial hemp. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ICC Labs
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like NVIDIA Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Receive News & Ratings for ICC Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICC Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.