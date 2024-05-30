ICON (ICX) Trading 2.6% Higher This Week

ICON (ICX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. During the last week, ICON has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $225.28 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000326 BTC on major exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 998,255,470 coins and its circulating supply is 998,256,550 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

Buying and Selling ICON

