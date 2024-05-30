Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Trading Down 0.3%

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $238.90 and last traded at $239.42. Approximately 216,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,189,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $240.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.78.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.86 and a 200 day moving average of $254.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 284.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,118,000 after buying an additional 41,676 shares during the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 16,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.