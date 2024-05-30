Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMO

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $69.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.46. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $44.98 and a twelve month high of $74.58.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imperial Oil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 29,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after buying an additional 51,449 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Imperial Oil by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 29,258 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $1,745,000. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.