Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Price Performance
BATS EPRF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.52. 45,828 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.82. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $25.00.
About Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF
