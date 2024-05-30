Insider Buying: Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.99 per share, with a total value of $58,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,893.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Agree Realty Price Performance

NYSE ADC opened at $58.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.52. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.83.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Applied Capital LLC FL boosted its position in Agree Realty by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 7,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 7.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

