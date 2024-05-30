Insider Buying: Braemar Plc (LON:BMS) Insider Buys 6,600 Shares of Stock

Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Free Report) insider James Christopher Duchar Gundy acquired 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.70) per share, for a total transaction of £19,140 ($24,444.44).

Braemar Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of BMS opened at GBX 287 ($3.67) on Thursday. Braemar Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 215 ($2.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 317.64 ($4.06). The stock has a market cap of £87.71 million, a PE ratio of 2,207.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 278.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 274.43.

Get Braemar alerts:

Braemar Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Braemar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.

Braemar Company Profile

Braemar Plc provides shipbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Chartering, Investment Advisory, and Risk Advisory. The Chartering segment provides shipbroking services for deep sea tankers, specialized tankers, dry cargo, and offshore; cost-saving solutions; freight consultancy; and a vessel database.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.