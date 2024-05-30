Insider Selling: Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Senior Officer Sells C$122,500.00 in Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.25, for a total value of C$122,500.00.

Robert David Hicks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Robert David Hicks sold 16,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.37, for a total value of C$165,920.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Robert David Hicks sold 20,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$204,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Robert David Hicks sold 20,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total value of C$203,000.00.

Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$12.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$6.21 and a 1-year high of C$13.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMG. CIBC set a C$13.50 target price on Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cibc World Mkts raised Computer Modelling Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners increased their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.75.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

