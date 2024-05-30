Insider Selling: Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Insider Sells 1,102 Shares of Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Damon sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $42,911.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,167.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ryan Damon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Ryan Damon sold 946 shares of Criteo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $36,884.54.

On Monday, May 6th, Ryan Damon sold 21,661 shares of Criteo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $804,056.32.

NASDAQ:CRTO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.36. The stock had a trading volume of 409,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,722. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 0.95. Criteo S.A. has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $39.97.

Criteo last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $253.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in Criteo by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,511 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 20.1% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,173,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,670,000 after buying an additional 531,546 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 0.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,195,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,972,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 3.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,100,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,608,000 after buying an additional 37,364 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,306,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRTO shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Criteo from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.44.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

